Probe sought into forest logs damaging houses

Mandi, July 30
Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident of forest logs swept away by flashfloods causing damage at the Thunag market in Mandi district.
Kaul Singh, while talking to mediapersons here, said that it required investigation that how forest logs in such a large number were swept away by flashfloods, causing damage to houses and shops at the Thunag market in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district.
He said, “I request the state government to get a CBI inquiry done into the matter. I also urge the government to conduct an inquiry to ascertain how many roads were constructed in the Seraj Assembly constituency during the BJP regime under the leadership of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur without forest clearance.”
Kaul Singh said, “Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should not play politics on the disaster when affected people were in dire need of financial assistance from the state and Central governments. Jai Ram has good relations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and so he should make efforts to bring adequate financial aid for Himachal.”
