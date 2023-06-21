Probe sought into retaining wall project at Theog

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 20

CPM workers staged a protest outside the police station at Theog in the district today alleging negligence in the construction of the retaining wall near the site where two landslides had been reported in the past three weeks.

The CPM members went to meet the Executive Engineering (XEN), Public Works Department (PWD), NH wing, Theog, but he refused an audience. On being refused a meeting, the party members sat on a dharna outside the police station and raised slogans against the police and PWD officials. Police officials said that they were recoding the statements of both parties and after a thorough investigation into the matter, the required action would be taken.

Sandeep Verma, CPM secretary, Theog, said, “We have repeatedly requested PWD officials in the past one and a half year to carry out the retaining wall work properly so that people do not have to face inconvenience, but to no avail. Not only the project was delayed but also its cost escalated manifold. There were anomalies in the tendering process of the project as well. We want a high-level inquiry against the XEN concerned and into the retaining wall project at Theog where landslides occur frequently.”

Verma said, “We had gone to take up our issues with the XEN but he instead of meeting us called senior police officials and refused to meet us citing threat to him. There has been deliberate delay in carrying out the work on the project and only a high-level probe can find the actual reason behind it.”

A senior police official said that there were a few local people, who were protesting in front of the police station alleging corruption in the project work and demanding action against officials. “We are investigating the matter and the required action will be taken accordingly,” he added.

Shimla DC Aditya Negi said, “I have not received any representation regarding the matter. If I get one, appropriate action will be taken.”

PP Singh, XEN, PWD (NH wing), Theog, and Suresh Kapoor, Chief Engineer (NH wing) PWD, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.