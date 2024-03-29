Probe Supriya’s remarks against Kangana, LG directs Delhi Police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Lieut Governor (LG) VK Saxena today directed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to carry out thorough investigation into a social media post of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against Bollywood actor and BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut, officials said.

The police were issued orders after BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj wrote a complaint to the LG, demanding investigation and the registration of an FIR against Supriya for “outraging the modesty of a woman”.

“Saxena forwarded the complaint to the Police Commissioner and directed him to carry out investigation “scientifically” and take legal action, if necessary, as per the law,” they added.

“The LG has directed the Police Commissioner to ascertain the truth behind the whole episode and also subsequent claims made by Supriya denying her involvement in the matter.” another official said.

Saxena asked the Commissioner to investigate as to who made the derogatory post and also the mobile phone or device that was used for making the post, he added.

Saxena also directed Arora to verify Supriya’s claims wherein she denied making the said post and sought to blame it on “some individuals who have got access to her social media account,” the official said.

Sources said the police would also investigate as to who deleted the post after nearly two hours and the device used for the purpose.

In her complaint to the LG, Swaraj alleged that the derogatory post made by Supriya “outraged the modesty of a woman” and thereby, an offence under Section 509 of the IPC was made out against her. Accordingly, she demanded the registration of an FIR against Supriya.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Bollywood #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi #Social Media #VK Saxena