Process for land transfer to Central University of Himachal Pradesh underway: Govt

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 19

The BJP today raised in the Assembly the issue of the delay in the construction of the campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Jadrangal in Dharamshala.

While responding to the question of Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar, the government informed the House that the process for the transfer of 57.10 hectares of forestland to the CUHP was underway. The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest had already granted permission for the transfer of 57.10 hectares to the CUHP, the government said.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, in a press note issued here, alleged that the state government was misleading people over the issue of the Jadrangal campus of the CUHP. He said, “A delegation of local residents met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here yesterday and submitted a memorandum urging him to ensure that the CUHP campus at Jadrangal was constructed at the earliest. Sukhu told the delegation that it may take about six months for the transfer of forestland at Jadrangal to the CUHP. Soil testing of the land to be transferred to the CUHP may take another six months.”

Sharma said that the NIT-Hamirpur had done the soil testing of the site proposed for the campus at Jadrangal. “It was on the basis of the NIT report that the Centre had given clearance for the construction of the Jadrangal campus of the CUHP,” he added.

He said, “The government is not depositing Rs 30 crore for the transfer of forestland to the CUHP though the district administration had sent the case to it in July.”

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#BJP #Dharamsala #Vipin Singh Parmar