Process on for speedy forest clearances: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today the state government would prepare a proposal for regularising government buildings and roads constructed without FCA/FRA permissions.

He was responding to a private member resolution moved by Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani. The MLA had urged the government to frame a policy for approving buildings and roads built without FCA/ FRA approvals. Sukhu, however, reminded the House that only the Central Government could approve FCA/FRA-related matters.

Dharmani said several schools buildings, playgrounds, community halls, anganwari centres and dispensaries could not be upgraded because the land was registered in the name of the Forest Department. Sukhu said his government had already started the process to simplify and speed up the FCA/FRA approval process.