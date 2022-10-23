Process to deposit arms delayed

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 22

With multiple directions by the Election Commission creating confusion, the process to deposit arms by licensees has been delayed.

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, issued in April, a screening committee, comprising Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, is supposed to be set up in every district. The committee is supposed to screen cases of licensees and those involved in rioting, poll-related violence or crimes are supposed to deposit their arms in the nearest police station while others have been exempted from this restriction.

7-day period granted In Sirmaur, out of the 7,854 licencees, only 1,323 deposited arms till last evening. A seven-day period has been granted to the licencees to deposit their arms with the police. Babita Rana, Additional SP, Sirmaur

This committee was supposed to commence work soon after the announcement of the election and complete its work at the earliest. Its directions were supposed to be followed in letter and spirit as there have been court cases where the deposit of arms by all licensees has been challenged in various states.

“All licensees are supposed to deposit their weapons ahead of the Assembly elections to ensure that no unsavoury law and order situation arises during the poll. As per the directions, this committee held a meeting at Solan and screened such cases as it was supposed to commence work from the day of announcement of elections,” said Virender Sharma, SP, Solan.

Since weapons from all licensees were being deposited in other districts, a clarification was sought from the Chief Electoral Officer, and it has now been decided to ask all licensees to deposit their weapons.

The presence of multiple directions has delayed the work. In Sirmaur district, out of the 7,854 licensees, only 1,323 deposited arms till last evening, informed Additional SP, Sirmaur, Babita Rana.

Rana added that a seven-day period had been granted to the licencees to deposit their arms at the nearest police station. Awareness is being created through panchayati raj representatives to ask all licencees to deposit their arms and they were also being personally contacted by the police.

The process to deposit arms was picking up in Solan police district where there were about 6,500 licensees. In Baddi police district, out of the about 1,900 licensees, about 260 have deposited their arms, informed police officials.

Though the licensees, not involved in any criminal case, were earlier directed not to deposit their arms and they were also sent a message but new directions have confused them.