Process to fill vacant non-teaching posts on: HPU Pro VC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 6

Pro Vice Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Professor Jyoti Prakash in a meeting with members of the non teaching staff on Monday said the process to fill vacant posts of Class IV category had been started and the application for the jobs had already been sought. He added that the process to fill posts lying vacant in other categories, which had been advertised, would start soon.

The leaders of four non teaching employees associations said last such meeting was held in August 2014. In the meeting, it was decided that such interactions would be held regularly after three months, they added.

The main demands of the non-teaching employees included filling of 130-140 posts of Class IV category on merit basis in the first phase, filling of advertised posts of various categories in the second phase and placing the case of creating additional posts in various departments in the upcoming Finance Committee meeting.

Other demands of the association include meeting of the Accommodation Allocation Committee, which has not been held since July, 2019, and allotting of accommodation to eligible employees, setting up of legal and RTI cells, and opening of chemist shop near health centre on the university campus.