Proclaimed offender on run for 7 years nabbed by Himachal Pradesh police

PTI

Hamirpur, April 19

A proclaimed offender on the run for seven years was arrested by a team of the Himachal Pradesh Police from Haryana, officials said on Wednesday.

Hamirpur SP Akriti Sharma said Raj Kumar was declared a proclaimed offender in February 2016. He was absconding since then and was finally nabbed from Pritam Colony in Haryana's Pinjore, the police officer said.

Kumar has been booked for several charges, including rash and negligent driving endangering human life and causing the disappearance of evidence. He will be produced in court on Wednesday, the SP said.