Proclaimed offender on run for 7 years nabbed by Himachal Pradesh police

Hamirpur, April 19
A proclaimed offender on the run for seven years was arrested by a team of the Himachal Pradesh Police from Haryana, officials said on Wednesday.
Hamirpur SP Akriti Sharma said Raj Kumar was declared a proclaimed offender in February 2016. He was absconding since then and was finally nabbed from Pritam Colony in Haryana's Pinjore, the police officer said.
Kumar has been booked for several charges, including rash and negligent driving endangering human life and causing the disappearance of evidence. He will be produced in court on Wednesday, the SP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data
China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...
Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’
The defence minister said the security of the country is the...
Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...
Atiq-Ashraf killing: Shahganj SHO among 4 cops suspended after SIT questioning
Prayagraj court sends Atiq killers to 4-day police custody
Bats worth Rs 1 lakh, pads and other cricketing equipment of Delhi Capitals players stolen from luggage: Sources
Stuff goes missing during their travel from Bengaluru to Del...