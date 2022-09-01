Adani Agri Fresh Limited cuts apple procurement price by Rs 2

Shimla, August 31
Adani Agri Fresh Limited has again reduced its apple procurement prices across various categories by Rs 2.
The Adani CA stores started procuring apple from mid-August, and have reduced the prices twice in about two weeks.
Following the latest revision, the procurement price of premium apple now stands at Rs 48 for extra large, Rs 74 for large, medium and small, Rs 66 for extra small and Rs 56 for extra, extra small and Rs 48 for ‘pittu’.
The APMC mandis, too, have seen a sharp decline in the prices. A premium quality apple box is now generally fetching between Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,700, a fall of around Rs 300-400 over the last few days.
“This happens every year. Whenever Adani CA stores reduce its prize, the rates in APMC mandis also nosedive,” said Sanyukt Manch president Harish Chauhan.
