Produce quality saplings in nurseries, says Himachal Chief Secretary R D Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 7

While presiding over the governing council meeting of Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project (HP HDP) here today, Chief Secretary R D Dhiman said quality saplings should be produced in nurseries to reduce dependence on imported plants and provide high quality plants at cheap prices

Appreciating the progress of the project, the Chief Secretary stressed on expediting various activities of the project, construction of community irrigation facilities, projects being implemented by the HPMC and state Agricultural Marketing Board.

He said that training and skill development of the technical staff working in the nurseries of the Horticulture Department should be ensured to maintain high quality of the nurseries.

Giving details about the project, Secretary Horticulture Amitabh Awasthi said that the total cost of the project was Rs 1,066 crore. Out of it about Rs 644 crore has been spent so far.

#Shimla