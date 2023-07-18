Prof, PhD scholars leave for training in Philippines

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 17

Six PhD scholars of Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University have left for attending a two-month training at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Philippines.

Besides the six scholars – Bhawna Babal, Aanchal, Pratibha Thakur, Avnee, Gaytri Hetta and Gaurav Sharma – Dr NK Sankhyan, Professor and Head of the Department of Soil Science, will also undergo training at the Philippines institute.

They met Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary here today before leaving for the training programme. The advanced training programme will focus on crop modelling, nutrient management, carbon sequestration and climate-smart agriculture.

