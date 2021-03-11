Professor DD Sharma joins as VC of Sardar Patel varsity in Mandi

Mandi, May 27
Professor DD Sharma has joined as Vice Chancellor of Sardar Patel University in Mandi today. He was given warm welcome by the staff of the university. Earlier, he was posted as Director of Human Resource Development Centre in Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.
He took over as Vice Chancellor after conducting ‘havan’.
In his address to the staff of the university, DD Sharma said, “We have to work collectively to take this educational institution at the highest level to impart quality education to the students.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
On road to recovery despite headwinds: RBI
Reserves robust, will withstand global spillovers
Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister
Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon