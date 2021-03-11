Professor DD Sharma joins as VC of Sardar Patel varsity in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 27

Professor DD Sharma has joined as Vice Chancellor of Sardar Patel University in Mandi today. He was given warm welcome by the staff of the university. Earlier, he was posted as Director of Human Resource Development Centre in Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.

He took over as Vice Chancellor after conducting ‘havan’.

In his address to the staff of the university, DD Sharma said, “We have to work collectively to take this educational institution at the highest level to impart quality education to the students.”