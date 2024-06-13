Programme on hematological disorders at IGMC, Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 12

The Department of Radiotherapy and Oncology at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) recently hosted a continuing medical education (CME) event focused on recent advancements in hematological disorders.

Dr Rajeev Sandal, clinical hemato-oncologist at the IGMC, emphasised the importance of updating medical professionals on the evolving treatment protocols for hematological disorders. The event highlighted the significant burden of hematological malignancies in the state.

