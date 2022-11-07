Progress possible only under BJP rule: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 6

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah, who addressed two political rallies at Nagrota Bagwan and Jaswan Pragpur constituencies of Kangra district, today said development of Himachal was only possible under the BJP rule.

He warned people against committing mistake of not electing the BJP. The state had taken rapid strides in development in the last five years. Many mega projects such as Rs 1,500 crore AIIMS Bilaspur, 66 national highways, a bulk drug park and a medical devices park had been given to the state. The vote was not for the local candidate but for strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has special love for Himachal. The state would develop only under the double-engine government of the BJP in the state, Shah said.

He said Himachal had already got five medical colleges and the BJP had promised more medical colleges in the state. Under the schemes of the Union and state governments, 1.30 lakh women had been given free gas stoves, he said.

Himachal was ‘Veer Bhoomi’ and many youths had laid down their lives for the country. Modi paid tribute to the martyrs by implementing the one rank, one pension scheme on which Rs 17,000 crore had been spent.

He said it was only due to the Modi government that Article 370 had been abolished in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leaders were opposing the abolition of Article 370 and claiming that there would be bloodshed in J and K, if the controversial section was abolished.

However, now people could see that peace had prevailed in the valley, the minister said.

Shah further said the Ram temple could not be built even after 60 years of independence as the Congress was against it. Just after the BJP government came to power, the work for the construction of the temple had started.

The government had started proactively defining its foreign policy. The PM talked to the Ukraine PM and the Russian President when students were struck in a war. They were evacuated from the war-torn country by the government, he said.

Amit Shah campaigned for BJP candidate from Nagorta Arun Kumar and candidate from Jaswan Pragpur Bikram Thakur.

