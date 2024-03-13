Progressive farming under spotlight at Mashobra event

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 12

Over 50 progressive farmers from various parts of the state, along with scientists, attended the ‘Scientist-Innovative Horticulture Leaders Meet — A Think Tank Approach For Way Forward’, organised today by the Mashobra-based Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station, which operates under the aegis of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry

Dr Sanjeev Chauhan, Director of Research, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, said the main objective of the event was to strengthen the link between farmers and the university. He said the university aimed to develop progressive farmers in every village so that the outreach of the university could be enhanced and the latest knowledge and technology could easily reach the farming community of that area through these farmers.

Progressive farmer Suresh Kumar Panjta, who is also a member of the university’s board of management, said the university had played a major role in the development of horticulture in the state and the role would even be greater in tackling the future threats to this sector.

He stressed on the importance of clean planting material and urged the farmers to collectively work with the university to enhance its capacity and efficiency.

Dr Rajesh Rana, Principal Scientist, ICAR-ATARI, Zone-I, was of the view that to compete at the international level, the shift towards high-density plantation was required. He also suggested the establishment of common facility centres and institutions of public-private partnerships in the agriculture-horticulture sector.

Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, who was the chief guest, called upon the farmers to collectively work together to increase their farm income and easy dissemination of novel farming knowledge. He said fruit produce could also be processed into value-added products.

Speaking on clean plant material, Prof Chandel urged the farmers to be vigilant and be aware of the quality of planting material. He asked the farmers to adopt natural farming, along with the selection of the right fruit and varieties according to the region. He urged the farmers to look towards crop diversification.

