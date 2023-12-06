Project to preserve ancient Bhoti language launched

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 5

Bhoti, one of the ancient languages of the world, has been reintroduced in five villages of Lahaul and Spiti district under a pilot project to preserve it from extinction.

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar inaugurated the project —“Learning Through Language Bhoti”— at Keylong on Monday. He also unveiled a book on the language.

The project was initiated by Pata Trans-Himalayan Empowerment Society and EFG Foundation.

Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, Vice President of Pata Trans-Himalayan Empowerment Society, told The Tribune: “Ancient Bhoti language has been reintroduced in five villages Darcha, Dangma, Jispa, Gemur, Khangsar and Kwaring in Lahaul and Spiti, where people of any age can learn it in education centres setup under the project. The main motive behind the drive is to preserve the language that is on the verge of extinction.”

“In the past, Bhoti language was prevalent in Lahaul valley, but with the passage of time, it started to lose its charm among the new generation. The language connects the people of Trans-Himalayan region towards their ancestral lineage,” he said.

“The project will run for a period of three months covering the five villages. We are thankful to the district administration for launching a book on Bhoti language and the project that will continued till February 29 next year,” Rigzin said.

“The people of Ladakh, Himachal, Arunachal and Sikkim have been urging the central government to include Bhoti language in the Eight Schedule of the Indian Constitution. In the past, the people had held protests across the country to press for their demand,” he said.

