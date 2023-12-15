Promised connectivity, Koksar residents not to shift in winter

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 14

After many years, residents of three villages of Koksar panchayat in Lahaul and Spiti district have decided not to migrate during winter on the assurance of road connectivity. The residents of Koksar, Dimpuk and Ramthang villages have urged the district administration to ensure road connectivity during the winter.

A popular tourist destination After the opening of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway, the Koksar area has emerged as a popular tourist destination. This has opened the doors of self-employment for local youths. They are running tourism units and arranging snow sports activities like skiing for the recreation of tourists.

Rahul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti, said the administration would make every possible effort to ensure road connectivity to Koksar during the winter for the convenience of residents. The Border Roads Organisation and the Public Works Department are working relentlessly after snowfall to ensure road connectivity in Lahaul and Spiti.

Sachin Mirupa, pradhan of gram panchayat, Koksar, said, “This year, the residents of Koksar panchayat have decided to stay at their native villages during winter. This region receives heavy snowfall which cuts off this panchayat area from the rest of the district for many months. Due to that, living in these villages becomes tough and they shift their base to other safe places. Around 40 families live at Koksar, Dimpuk and Ramthang villages.”

“Koksar is situated 5 km away from the Atal Tunnel, which is cut off from the rest of the district after snowfall. In the past years, due to lack of habitation in this panchayat during winter, the administration did not pay attention to ensure road connectivity to this area. So, we urge the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti to ensure road connectivity to Koksar panchayat during winter because we will stay in our native villages during these months,” he said.

