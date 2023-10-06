Promote emerging technologies: CM

Shimla, October 5
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today emphasised on promoting greenfield and emerging technologies for transparent and effective governance.
Sukhu directed the HPSEDC to encourage projects based on information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI).
He said the HPSEDC had improved its financial graph by recording a net profit of Rs 8.16 crore and a total turnover exceeding Rs 200 crore during the fiscal year 2022-23.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...
Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match
It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...