Promote emerging technologies: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today emphasised on promoting greenfield and emerging technologies for transparent and effective governance.

Sukhu directed the HPSEDC to encourage projects based on information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

He said the HPSEDC had improved its financial graph by recording a net profit of Rs 8.16 crore and a total turnover exceeding Rs 200 crore during the fiscal year 2022-23.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu