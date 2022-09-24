Promote hazelnut farming: Himachal minister

Our Correspondent

Pangi (Chamba), September 23

Technical Education and Tribal Development Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda has directed Forest Department officials to give priority to increase the yield of ‘thangi’ (hazelnut) and ‘chilgoza’ (pine nuts) considering the potential of their cultivation in the Pangi valley of Chamba district.

The minister issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of the project advisory committee at Killar in the Pangi valley.