Promote natural farming, agri products: Secy

Shimla, May 12
Take effective steps to promote natural farming and agricultural products in the state, said Agriculture Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, who presided over a two-day workshop organised at Mashobra State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute today.
He said stalls should be installed at fairs and other programmes be organised for promotion of various activities in the state and added that two-way communication during workshops brings positive results.
He also gave directions to officers for effective implementation of various programmes and schemes of the department.
Agriculture Director Dr Narendra Kumar Dhiman said efforts should be made to promote various technologies developed by the university among farmers so that they are benefitted. He said officers should also keep reviewing various schemes of the department. — TNS
