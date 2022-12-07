Promoting harmony everyone's duty, says Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

Shimla, December 6
Harmony is the strength of India’s culture and it is the responsibility of everyone to promote it, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Tuesday.
He was addressing a seminar organised by Sunil Upadhyay Educational Trust on the occasion of ‘Samajik Samrasta Diwas’ at the historic Gaiety Theater here.
Arlekar described harmony and equality as different subjects and said while the Constitution gave us the assurance of equality, no one took the guarantee of harmony.
“Guarantee of harmony will have to be taken by the society and for this, there is a need to create awareness,” he added. Arlekar urged people to read the biography of Babasaheb Ambedkar.
