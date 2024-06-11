Promoting inclusivity, Rabb di Awaaz wows audience at Gaiety

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 10

The 47th special screening of Rabb Di Awaaz was held at the historic Gaiety Theatre.

According to director Ojaswwee Sharma, the film is India’s first multi-inclusive Hindi feature film.

The screening witnessed a diverse audience from across India, including notable leaders of various social development organisations.

Directed by Ojaswwee Sharma, a national award-winning director and a recipient of the Rajat Kamal, Rabb Di Awaaz has continued to captivate audiences with its heartfelt narrative and strong social message. The film’s cast — Shiv Kumar Sharma, Abhinav Sharma, Mohit Verma, Jagdeep Lamba, Varun Narang, and Sarvpriya Nirmoh — delighting attendees with their presence.

Rabb Di Awaaz tells the story of RJ Karan, whose life changes profoundly after an unexpected interview with Shiv, a visually challenged individual. Set in the dynamic environment of a bustling radio station, the film explores the transformative journey of a once-popular RJ, bringing fourth engaging discourse about inclusivity and mental health awareness.

According to the director, the film encourages viewers to embrace a more empathetic and inclusive perspective on life. The film has received numerous accolades, including the Best Film-2024 award from the Media Federation of India. The film was also honoured as the Best Film on Disability-2024 at the World Film Festival, Cannes (Online Edition).

Sharma said as Rabb Di Awaaz approaches its 25-week milestone, the silver jubilee celebrations had commenced, marking 50 screenings this June.

Rabb Di Awaaz is being screened through an expression of interest available on the Pinaka Mediaworks website.

