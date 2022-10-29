Congress promoting one family in Himachal: Ashray Sharma

Mandi, October 28
Ashray Sharma, son of BJP MLA Anil Sharma from Mandi Sadar, today targeted the Congress by saying that it’s promoting only one family in the state. He said in Himachal Congress, the family of ex-CM Virbhadra Singh was getting much importance.
“To get political mileage, the local Congress unit is circulating a video, recorded by me during the MC poll in 2021, of my grandfather, ex-Telecom Minister Pandit Sukhram, on social media, in which he is seen urging public to support party candidates. A few days ago, the Congress had torn the posters of my grandfather. He was never give due respect by the Congress leaders.”
