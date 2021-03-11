Proposal for Additional SP's post at Paonta Sahib: DGP Sanjay Kundu

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 20

DGP Sanjay Kundu today urged the Deputy Commissioner of Sirmaur to hold regular meetings with members of major communities in sensitive areas to avoid Majra-like communal flare-up in future.

Majra police station infra to be upgraded The infrastructure at Majra police station will be upgraded. It is being run from an old building and is facing a shortage of vehicles, besides other problems. CCTV camera coverage will also be increased. Sanjay Kundu, DGP

The DGP held meetings with the members of various communities at 6th IRB at Dhaula Kuan in Paonta Sahib and sought everyone’s participation in maintaining peace. He highlighted the need to set up peace committees at vulnerable places which should regularly meet under the chairmanship of SDMs.

A communal flare-up at Majra on Tuesday night had led to tension. Additional reserve forces were rushed to control the situation. Tension prevailed for several hours among two communities following a derogatory social media post.

Kundu, while addressing mediapersons later, said, “A proposal to upgrade the post of DSP, Paonta Sahib, to Additional SP has been sent to the state government owing to the challenges faced in the subdivision. Besides being a sensitive border area, proliferating economic activities and its proximity to two states pose added challenges to officials”.