Proposal ‘rejected’, youth kills girl

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 6

The Kala Amb police arrested a 21-year-old security guard for killing a 19-year-old girl whose body was found hidden underneath stones in a forest area near Andheri village of Sirmaur district on March 3.

The youth, who was engaged as a security guard in a company, had killed the girl over his “one-sided love”. The girl was engaged to another person. The incident happened when she was alone at home on February 20 as her parents had gone to Haryana.

He went to her house and tried to coax her to accept his proposal but her refusal allegedly led to a scuffle. In a fit of anger, he pushed her due to which her head hit a wall. He then allegedly gagged her mouth, following which she died of suffocation.

He put her body in a sack and carried it about 700 m away to a forest, where he dumped her and covered her face with stones. Both belong to poor families and there were barely three houses in the vicinity.

The girl’s family had reported about her being missing on February 20. The police had launched a search and her body was recovered on March 3.

Additional SP, Sirmaur, Babita Rana said the accused was earlier detained for interrogation. Scratches were visible on his chest which had occurred during the scuffle with the girl. He was arrested last evening.