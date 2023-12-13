Proposal to construct three ice-skating rinks, says Bali

Hamirpur, December 12
RS Bali, chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, inaugurated ‘Krishi Utsav’-2023 at College of Horticulture and Forestry (CoHF) at Neri near here today. Bali said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had envisioned to make Himachal a self-reliant state and approved Rs 3,000 crore for improving tourism facilities.
Bali said a wildlife sanctuary would be set up at Bankhandi in Kangra district which would emerge a major tourist attraction. This will also help conserve wildlife and forests. He said that government had proposed to construct three ice-skating rinks at a cost of Rs 10 crore.
Appreciating the efforts of the CoHF, Neri, Bali said this institute had given many scientists to the country. He said that exhibitions and science activities provide a platform to students to improve their skills and build confidence. He also announced to give Rs 20 lakh financial help to the college for infrastructure development.
Dr Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice Chancellor of the University of the Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan and Dr Kamal Sharma, Dean, CoHF, Neri, were also present on the occasion. Bali also awarded students for displaying models.
