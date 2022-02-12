Proposal to delimit wards in Shimla upsets Congress councillors

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 11

Congress councillors are not happy with the proposal to delimit wards in view of the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) election. A few BJP councillors, too, are upset about it. Most Congress councillors feel that there was no need to create seven new wards, especially when no new area has been brought under the MC jurisdiction. “One can understand the bifurcation of big wards such as Krishna Nagar, Khalini and Vikas Nagar but there is absolutely no need to create additional four wards,” says Anand Kaushal, Congress councillor from Tuti Kandi ward.

The Congress councillors allege that political considerations are behind the changes suggested in a few wards, especially Nabha ward. “My ward has only 2,200 voters, yet around 40 per cent of its area has been carved out,” says Nabha ward councillor Simi Nanda. “The RSS Bhavan is located in the ward, yet the BJP has not been able to win here in the past 10 years. Clearly, needless tinkering with the ward is aimed at helping the BJP grab it. I am going to lodge an objection against the proposed delimitation of Nabha ward,” she says.

Sanjeev Thakur, BJP councillor from Ruldu Bhatta ward, is also struggling to understand the rationale behind the changes proposed in his ward. “My ward has just around 3,600 voters, yet a new ward has been carved out of it. I fail to understand why this has been done,” says Thakur.

Similarly, residents of Kaithu ward are unhappy with the changes proposed in their area. “I have received calls from many people and they are really angry,” says Sunil Dhar, Kaithu ward councilor. “In the proposal, the Kaithu market has been shifted to Ruldu Bhatta ward. The Kaithu ward residents are angry and are threatening to boycott the MC elections,” he adds.

Divakar Sharma, Congress councillor from Majaith ward, says the delimitation proposal is aimed at helping the BJP to win the upcoming MC election. “The increase in the number of wards will further burden the already stressed MC staff, especially in the road and building and health departments,” he adds.

