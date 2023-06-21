Proposal to include hotel mgmt as UGC NET subject

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 20

A proposal has been mooted to include hospitality and hotel management as subject in the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET examination. The Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, Prof SP Bansal said this while talking to The Tribune.

The VC said the inclusion of hospitality and hotel management as subject in the UGC NET examination would mark a significant milestone in recognising the growing importance of the hospitality industry and ensuring its comprehensive inclusion in the examination.

He said a decision to this affect was taken at a meeting yesterday. The meeting was attended by Prof Prashant Gautam from Panjab University, Dr Nishi Kant from BITS Mesra, Prof Sunil Kabia from Bundelkhand University and Prof Manish Sharma from Chandigarh University.

The meeting witnessed a fruitful discussion on syllabus formulation for hospitality and hotel management, aiming to align it with the evolving needs of the industry and providing a standardised framework for aspiring candidates, Prof SP Bansal said.