Prosecution sanction against Baddi Industry Dept official refused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

The Himachal Government has once again declined to give prosecution sanction against Tilak Raj Sharma, whom the CBI had arrested on the graft charge in 2017.

Sharma was Joint Director, Himachal Industries Department, Baddi, when he was arrested in the alleged graft case along with Baddi businessman Ashok Rana. The CBI has provided this information to the CBI court, Chandigarh, in the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case.

The supplementary chargesheet has been filed against Rana. The CBI, in the supplementary chargesheet, said that during investigation documents related to the case were seized and after the completion of the probe, a letter was sent to the competent authority on August 28, 2022, for the grant of prosecution sanction for

However, the competent authority vide letter dated November 17, 2022, again declined to grant sanction for Sharma’s prosecution. Sharma was arrested along with Ashok Rana from Sector 8 in Chandigarh along with Rs 5 lakh outside a salon.

The CBI alleged that the duo had demanded Rs 10 lakh for processing and recommending a grant for approval of Rs 50 lakh as subsidy to a Baddi company, Medicef Pharma.

The CBI claimed that documentary evidences collected during investigation conclusively proved that Sharma demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakhs from the complainant through Rana.

