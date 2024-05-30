 Protecting ecology in Himachal Pradesh not on agenda of political parties : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Protecting ecology in Himachal Pradesh not on agenda of political parties

Protecting ecology in Himachal Pradesh not on agenda of political parties

Protecting ecology in Himachal Pradesh not on agenda of political parties

A JCB machine removes rocks that damaged a building in a landslide at a village in Dharamsala. File



Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 29

Though Himachal Pradesh suffered massive disasters last monsoons in which over 500 people lost their lives and government pegged losses to state and the public infrastructure at Rs 12,000 crore, saving ecology is not on agenda of any political party during campaigning for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on six seats in the state.

In the ongoing election campaign, the ruling Congress has been blaming the opposition BJP for not providing any special financial package for Himachal to tide over natural disasters crisis.

500 people died in natural disasters in 2023

  • During the last monsoon, 500 people lost their lives in natural disasters in different parts of Himachal Pradesh
  • The government pegged losses caused by natural calamities to the state and the public infra at Rs 12,000 crore
  • Political rhetoric on natural disasters limited to financial package and announcing measures to mitigate effects

The BJP on the other hand has been alleging that the Centre provided enough financial grant to the state, but the ruling Congress had distributed it among its own people.

Yesterday, the BJP national president, JP Nadda, during an election rally in Kangra said the Union Government provided Rs 1,782 crore to Himachal for tackling natural disasters. He blamed the Congress for distributing the financial grant received from the Centre among its own people.

However, in the election manifesto and vision documents released by political parties and candidates, saving state’s ecology and trying to prevent natural disasters is not their agenda.

Eminent geologists from Dharamsala, including AK Mahajan, a professor in Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), and LN Aggarwal and Sanjay Kumbharni, former scientists from Geological Survey of India (GSI), have been raising concerns over the unscientific cutting of hills and unauthorised constructions in the region.

The said scientists have raised concern over unscientific razing of hills on the national highway leading from the Gaggal airport to Dharamsala, which could lead to natural disaster in the future. A scientific study by Prof AK Mahajan has mapped the active sliding zones on hills surrounding Dharamsala. Scientists have advised the government that construction should be totally banned in active sliding zones. However, ruling politicians and bureaucrats have taken no notice of the scientific advice.

After natural disasters during the last monsoons, the government had announced various measures to mitigate ...the effects of catastrophes in the future. It was proposed that the height of buildings would be regulated in the rural areas of the state. However, none of the measures have been implemented at the ground level till date.

During the election campaign, a manmade disaster struck the Multhan tribal area in Kangra district. After a penstock of private hydropower plant busted, Multhan village was filled with muck. Many private buildings were damaged in the accident.

Akshay Jasrotia, who runs an NGO in the area, said it was sad that none of the political parties took up the plight of the people despite massive losses suffered by them due to busting of the penstock. It was an irony that political parties were not concerned about people as there were very few voters in Multhan, he said. Officials of the district administration visited the affected area after one week of the accident, he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

2
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

3
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

4
Delhi

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

5
India

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

6
Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ within 6 months post June 4

7
Ludhiana

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

8
Trending

‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

9
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

10
India

PM Modi’s 48-hour meditation trip violates poll code, claims Congress; urges Election Commission to stop its telecast

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...

Setback for Kejri, SC refuses to list plea for bail extension

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension

Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Jt Director

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director

Probe agency has over 30 such posts


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader: No clue on attackers yet

Come out and vote, don’t let the heat get to you, poll body tells people

Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Double Delhi whammy: Heat is on & taps go dry

Delhi burns at 52.9°C

L-G letter meant to defame Delhi govt: Health minister

Delhi govt did not anticipate water crisis: BJP

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code