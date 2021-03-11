Protest in Himachal against arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Dharamsala, May 31
AAP workers today carried out a march against the arrest of Delhi Health Minister and party in-charge of HP Satyendra Kumar Jain.
AAP state spokesperson Pankaj Pandit alleged that Jain was arrested as the party was gaining ground in HP and the BJP was fearing that it could face Punjab-like results in the state.
