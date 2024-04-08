Protest against BJP in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 7

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers of the Mandi parliamentary constituency protested against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by keeping a one-day fast here today. The protest was led by the AAP’s district in-charge Rakesh Rawat. The state secretary of the party, Rakesh Malhotra, was also present along with other members on the occasion.

Rakesh Malhotra said the BJP was scared of the increasing popularity of the AAP and was misusing government agencies for its personal interests, which was very dangerous for democracy.

“The BJP is so frightened by defeat that it is adopting new tactics to stop the Opposition leaders from campaigning. The investigation into the liquor scam has been going on for the last two years and several raids have been conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), but so far not a single penny has been recovered,” he added.

“The Opposition leaders are being put in jail without any evidence. Our struggle to save democracy will continue and we will work to take along every person in this struggle,” he said.

Party workers Neeraj Saini, Shera Negi, Ajay Sharma, Girdhari Lal, Ashwani Sharma, Govind Rangda, Sanjay Sandhu, Brijlal, Bhup Singh, Hardev Singh, Chaman Thakur, Pawan Kumar, Dhandev, Bansilal Sharma, Tikender Thakur, Dilip Singh Thakur and others were also present.

