Protest against illegal mining in Thural area

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 3

The residents of Thural of Palampur subdivision today lodged a protest against the illegal mining going on in Neugal river near Government Degree College. They said if the mining activities were not checked it could pose a threat to the bridge linking a dozen villages.

The villagers, mostly youths and women, said at present the mining was going on in the forest land on the bank of Neugal river. The roads leading to the Neugal riverbed were earlier dismantled by the forest and police departments, but the mafia has restored all the illegal routes leading to the riverbed again. The villagers said despite repeated complaints to the mining department and at the CM’s helpline no action has been taken.

“Despite the ban, the mining mafia is using JCBs, tractor-trailers and earthmovers. As police and the Mining Department have failed to act, we have decided to seize them,” they added. “Repeated complaints and protests by locals have failed to yield the desired results,” they said.

The protesters further said that roads, irrigation channels, cremation grounds and village pastures had been badly damaged because of continuous mining in the area. The PWD, the IPH, revenue and forest departments, which had suffered maximum damage to their property, had become mute spectators and failed to act against the culprits, they alleged.

Varun Bhuria and Ashwani Pandit, who have been working for the NGO “Save Earth Save Neugal” said they would continue their fight against the illegal mining till the practice was stopped and the matter was resolved.

#Illegal Mining #Palampur