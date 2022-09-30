Protest against pvt edu institutes

The Student-Parent Forum held a protest against the arbitrary charging of fees by private educational institutions outside the office of the Directorate of Higher Education. A delegation of the forum later met the Director, Higher Education, and submitted a demand charter to him. The Director, the Forum claimed, had assured them that he would soon issue directions to the private educational institutions to hold general houses, constitute PTAs, and not hike fees. The Director assured the delegation that the department would soon send a proposal to the government to constitute a regulatory commission to control private educational institutions.

Annual Day at Auckland School

The annual day of senior section of Auckland House School was held on Thursday. Prof Meenakshi Faith Paul, Principal, Department of Evening Studies, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, was the chief guest on the occasion. The choir and the school band ‘Shelz’ enthralled the audience with their performance, which was followed by an English play, ‘The Poison Party’. The children staged a Hindi play, ‘Mein Nadi Ansu Bhari’, creating awareness about water pollution. This was followed by a dance drama, ‘Chitrangda’. The Principal presented the annual report of the school, highlighting the achievements.

Dina Kindergarten annual function

Dina Kindergarten, Convent of Jesus & Mary, Chelsea, Shimla, held the annual function, in which Dr Aman Madaik (Senior Registrar in the Department of Plastic Surgery, IGMC, Shimla) was the chief guest. The cultural programme began with the prayer dance by the blooming buds of Chelsea. Then a welcome song was presented by tiny tots of KG, who stole the show. A dance drama based on the fairytale “Cinderella” was put up by the students of KG with the message “Where there is kindness, there is goodness and where there is goodness, there is magic’.