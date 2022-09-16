Protest against vacant posts in govt college

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 15

Up in arms against vacant posts of principal, college teachers and non-teaching staff in government degree college, Nagrota Surian in the Jawali Assembly constituency in Kangra district, students under the banner of the ABVP held a protest demonstration on Thursday. The agitating students raised slogans in support of their demand to fill all vacant posts in the college.

A memorandum on behalf of the local unit of the ABVP was submitted to the college administration. They also sat on a dharna on the college premises.

Rohit Kumar, president of the ABVP unit of the college, said that the post of the college principal had been lying vacant since 2017 whereas the posts of college teachers in maths, history, chemistry, political science, sociology and hindi were also lying vacant since long.

The agitating students have threatened to intensify their stir if the government fails to fill vacant lying posts in the college after one week.

#Kangra #nurpur