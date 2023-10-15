Protest against waste dumping in Binwa river

Palampur October 14
Residents of Baijnath and Paprola have lodged a strong protest against the dumping of garbage in the Binwa river by the Baijnath Municipal Council (MC). They say the garbage has polluted the river, which is a source of drinking water in the lower areas of Baijnath. This is affecting the environment and the health of people.
The residents yesterday staged a dharna at Baijnath under the banner of local NGO Lok Sewa Manch to protest the dumping of garbage in the water body. The protesters also stopped MC vehicles while garbage was being dumped in the river. Later, two NGOs also joined the protest.
Tilak Raj, head of an NGO, said that the MC would not be allowed to pollute the Binwa river, which is the lifeline of people living in so many areas.
The Municipal Council has been regularly dumping waste in the river for the past two years despite opposition by various environment bodies. The river is a major source of drinking water for the lower areas of Baijnath. The Jal Shakti Department lifts water from the Binwa for six projects feeding 50 villages.
