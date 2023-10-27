Shimla: Protest by visually impaired continues

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 26

The protest of visually impaired members from the National Federation of Blind continued on the second day outside the state secretariat building here on Thursday. Earlier, the blind federation members had staged protest outside the DC office over non-fulfilment of their demands.

Deva Negi, state unit, general secretary of National Federation of Blind, said, “The agitation will continue until genuine demands of the visually impaired members were fulfilled by the state government. We have been raising our demands for a long time but indifferent approach of successive governments has forced us to start indefinite agitation.”

