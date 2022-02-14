Protest for old pension scheme on March 3

Tribune Reporters

Mandi, February 13

The New Pension Scheme Employees’ Federation of the state will stage a protest against the state government outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla during the Budget session on March 3.

The protest is regarding the long-pending demand of the federation to restore old pension scheme. Pradeep Thakur, state president of the federation, said: “Government employees have been demanding restoration of the old pension scheme, but the government has not paid heed toward our demand.”

Will intensify stir Government employees have been demanding restoration of the old pension scheme, but the govt has not paid heed toward our demand. We will intesify the stir if demand is not met. —Pradeep Thakur, State vice-president, New pension scheme employees’ federation

A two-day meeting was held in Mandi on February 12 and 13, in which representatives from across the state participated. “We have decided to intensify the protest if the government will not agree to our demand,” Thakur added.

Congress throws weight behind staff

Una: Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today took a dig at Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for his statement in Una on Saturday that the government had given a major relief to electricity consumers and that more packages would be announced in the Budget.

Agnihotri said the CM was aware that the announcements made in the fifth Budget would never be implemented. He said if the government was keen to address people’s issues, decisions should have been taken within the first two years. The leader said he had repeatedly been speaking on electricity.

Agnihotri said the Congress favoured the employees’ demand and the government should immediately undo the injustice done to the employees under the leadership of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Reacting to the CM’s statement of bringing a legislation to confiscate properties of various types of mafias, Agnihotri said the mafia had been flourishing under the patronage of the state government and the CM should stop playing blame game against the Congress.