Protest held over doctor's remarks against deity

Our Correspondent

Una, June 5

Activists of some Hindu organisations today staged a protest against the doctor of a private eye hospital for his alleged remarks against a Hindu deity.

Dr Nadeem Akhtar has been practising at his Mehatpur hospital here for the past 20 years. In a social media post, he recently wrote some objectionable remarks against the deity.

Hundreds of activists assembled at the Mehatpur interstate barrier in the forenoon from where they marched to the hospital, raising slogans against the doctor. They demanded that the police should immediately arrest the doctor for spreading religious hatred among various sections of society.

The Una police have registered a case under Section 295A of the IPC and also sent a quick response team to Mehatpur.

Meanwhile, the doctor, who is reportedly out of Una, released a video today, expressing regret over the incident. The protesters tried to damage the hospital, but were prevented from doing so by the police.