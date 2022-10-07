Hamirpur: Protest over removal of MGNREGA workers from Labour Welfare Board

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 6

Removing MGNERGA workers from the Labour Welfare Board is unfortunate as this would deprive them of many welfare schemes of the government.

This was stated by Kashmir Singh, national secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), while addressing a rally of CITU workers here today.

There were over two lakh MGNREGA workers in the state and shunting them out of the Labour Welfare Board would bring them under economic constrains, he said. They would be deprived of benefits like medical aid, marriage allowance for their daughters, education scholarships for children and other welfare schemes launched from time to time, he said.

The BJP led Centre and state governments were trying to eliminate labour laws and leave workers at the mercy of corporate houses, he added. Amount running into crores, kept for the welfare of labour class, was being diverted, he said.

CITU would not stop its protest, he added and urged the government to induct MGNREGA labourers back into Labour Welfare Board else a state wide agitation would be launched.

