Protest over traffic jams in Baijnath, Paprola towns

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 14

In view of regular traffic jams on the narrow Pathankot- Mandi national highway, the residents of Baijnath and Paprola towns have urged the National Highways Authority of India to take up the construction of the proposed bypass without any delay.

The residents of both towns staged a protest over frequent traffic jams on the highway, which, they say, have made their lives miserable and also affected their business. They demanded immediate construction of a bypass so that they could get rid of these traffic jams.

Addressing mediapersons on behalf of residents at Baijnath and Paprola, Kishori Lal, former MLA, said earlier it was expected that as per the original alignment of the highway, there was a proposal for the construction of a bypass. However, now the NHAI was delaying the project on the pretext that it had changed the alignment of the highway. It had planned to construct a new road that would not pass through these towns. Therefore, there is no proposal for the construction of a bypass.

Kishori Lal said that the state government had already transferred the road to the NHAI it was the responsibility of NHAI to construct the bypass.

The agitated residents demanded that the state government should take back this stretch of highway from the NHAI and undertake the construction of a bypass from Tashi Jong to the Baijnath railway crossing keeping in view the worsening traffic situation on the road stretch.

The regular traffic jams on the narrow Pathankot-Mandi NH, one of the busiest roads of the state, have affected their businesses. These are also causing hardship to the common man. Many times, ambulances, firefighters and police vehicles get stuck in traffic for a long time, causing inconvenience to the public.

“If this bypass is constructed, it will help reduce the burden of traffic in both the towns, especially heavy vehicles, which cause congestion. It is, therefore, necessary to undertake the construction of this bypass as early as possible,” said Kishori Lal, former MLA, and a senior Congress leader.

However, a senior officer of the state PWD, said the Pathankot-Mandi NH, with a length of 219 km, was transferred to the NHAI three years ago. As long as the road is with the NHAI, it is its property and the state government has no authority to construct a bypass on this NH, he said. It is only at a higher level that the state government can take the decision in consultation with the NHAI, he added.

Business affected