Protest over UGC-NET row

Shimla, June 21
The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), here on Friday burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and National Testing Agency (NTA) during a protest outside the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s office. The SFI protested the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination and demanded the dissolution of the NTA, the resignation of the Education Minister on moral grounds and an independent investigation by a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court. SFI state secretary Dinit Denta said irregularities in NEET results were unresolved and now irregularities in the UGC-NET exam had emerged and both these exams were conducted by the NTA.
