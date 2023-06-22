Protesting CPM leaders booked

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 21

The police have registered an FIR against six persons for ‘using criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duties’ (353 IPC) and five other sections of the IPC. CPM leaders had been protesting outside Theog police station demanding a high-level probe into the tendering process and “inordinate delay” in carrying out the work of retaining wall project at the site where two landslides were reported within three weeks at Theog on the Hindustan-Tibet road (NH-5).

The CPM leaders said they had gone to meet the XEN PWD NH wing, Theog, regarding the frequent landslides at Theog and disruption of vehicular movement on the highway. After the latter refused to meet them the party members sat on a dharna outside the police station.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “After we got a complaint regarding obstruction in discharge of duty, we registered an FIR. But we are still investigating the matter and after that action will be taken in the matter.”

Sandeep Verma, secretary of the CPM, Theog, said, “We did not cause hindrance in anybody’s duty. If a problem persists for years then it is our fundamental right to raise concern and protest peacefully. We have demanded a high-level enquiry in the tendering process of retaining wall project and the unnecessary delay in carrying out work which has resulted in cost escalation. Today is the second day of the protest and it will continue until justice is delivered.”

Theog SDM Surender Mohan said, “These people had protested on the day when the landslide took place. They have been demanding a high-level probe and even intervention of the High Court in the matter citing corruption and delay in the retaining wall project. We will forward their demand to the PWD Department for a departmental enquiry. As far as HC’s intervention is concerned, if they have any concrete evidence, they are free to knock court’s door. It is a sinking zone so landslides have been occurring frequently.”