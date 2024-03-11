Protests in Dharamsala mark 65th anniversary of Tibetan Uprising Day

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 10

Tibetans marked the 65th anniversary of their uprising day against the Chinese communist forces by holding protests in Dharamsala today. Tibetan activists participated in a march from McLeodganj to Dharamsala, raising slogans against the Chinese government.

Dalai Lama has set up democratic system The Dalai Lama has singularly led Tibetans on the path of democracy and established a vibrant democratic system in exile. We urge all Tibetans that they must not fail to recognise our opponent and forge unity and make concerted efforts in the larger interest of our common cause. At the same time, Tibetans must remain vigilant and confront the PRC government’s insidious tactics. Tibetan government-in-exile

The Tibetan government-in-exile said in a statement issued here that the Chinese government was trying to eradicate Tibetan identity. He added that 65 years ago in 1959, the people of Tibet from three traditional provinces had risen in protest against the repression of the Chinese communist forces in capital Lhasa.

The day also marks the martial law imposed in Tibet by the Chinese government on March 5, 1989, after repeated peaceful protests in Lhasa in 1987, 1988 and 1989 and the 16th anniversary of the peaceful protests that erupted across Tibet in 2008.

Since 2009, 157 Tibetans are known to have self-immolated for more freedom in Tibet and for the return of the Dalai Lama to Tibet. “On this solemn occasion, we remember and offer our prayers in honour of our compatriots who have given their lives for the cause of Tibet,” the Tibetan government-in-exile said.

It added, “As we contemplate on the future of Tibet, we cannot ignore developing events in Tibet and beyond. Increasing and intensified suppression of the fundamental rights of Tibetans and the implementation of oppressive policies have resulted in an unprecedented threat to the survival of the distinct Tibetan national identity.”

The statement stated that “the People Republic of China (PRC) government’s policy of exterminating the Tibetan identity since its invasion of Tibet has continued unabated for over 70 years. In the last decade, the PRC government has extensively expanded its pervasive communist party organisations to the grass-roots level, accelerated massive population transfer within and outside Tibet and tightened control over movements and daily lives of Tibetans by sending tens of thousands of work teams across Tibet. With surveillance through the grid management system, Tibetans are compelled to spy on each other.”

The Tibetan government-in-exile said, “Externally, Tibetans are threatened with transnational repression. The PRC government is vigorously pursuing a policy of forging a strong sense of the Chinese as one single identity by erasing the Tibetan identity, promotion of Chinese language by banning and minimising the teaching and use of Tibetan language and sinicisation of Tibetan Buddhism.”

It said, “In 2017, China’s state council put into force Regulations on Religious Affairs to tighten control over religious groups, religious schools and institutions, places for religious activities, religious figures, religious practices, and monastic properties. We call upon the PRC government to allow Tibetans to learn, use and develop Tibetan as their official language as guaranteed in the Chinese Constitution and Law on Regional National Autonomy. The Central Tibetan Administration is committed to pursuing the middle way policy to resolve the Sino-Tibet conflict through dialogue.”

