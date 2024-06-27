Protests rage on in Nahan over social media post

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 26

The controversy over the sharing of alleged cow slaughter pictures on social media by Javed, a cloth shop owner in Nahan, refused to die down with Hindu organisations holding a protest today.

Led by Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal, the protesters marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum to him.

Most shops remained closed until 1 pm, following a call by the Hindu bodies. The protesters sought to know that why accused Javed was not being brought to Nahan, while cases were registered against the protesters. The memorandum also accused some Congress workers of inciting the public on social media, which allegedly led to the violent protest on June 19.

They protesters called for a legal action against those renting out shops without conducting proper checks. Cases had been registered against the protesters, who had vandalised Javed’s shop in Nahan. It is learnt that the protesters, who were booked in connection with June 19 incident, distanced themselves from today’s demonstration.

Javed, who hails from Saharanpur in UP, and runs a shop in Nahan, uploaded pictures of alleged cow slaughter on his social media account on Eid, which triggered protests.

