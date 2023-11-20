Provide assistance to mentally ill woman, her family, govt urged

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 19

A destitute, mentally challenged woman, Geeta Devi, and her two sons were found putting up in a cramped room strewn with rags in Mandi’s Sarkaghat town today. On getting information, a team of the Himachal Defence Women Welfare Association visited the site to take stock of the situation.

Asha Thakur, president of the association, said, “Geeta Devi and her two sons are natives of the Behad ward, which falls under the Sarkaghat Municipal Council in Mandi. This family has been putting up in a single room. Geeta was found to have ankle fractures. Thanks to a lack of timely treatment, she is no longer able to walk. A lack of money had pushed Geeta into a state of depression, which has rendered her retarded.”

“She has two sons, who are also mentally challenged and need treatment. Unfortunately, there is no one to look after them,” rued Asha.

She added, “There is an urgent need to rehabilitate this family. And we need government support for that. I have apprised Additional Deputy Commissioner Nivedita Negi about the matter and urged her to look into it.”

Asha added, “The ADC assured me that she would direct the Sarkaghat SDM to look into the matter and help rehabilitate the woman and her two sons.” She pointed out, “It is very strange that the woman and her children do not even have healthcare cards, ration cards or an Aadhaar Card.” She has asked for the intervention of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the matter.

#Mandi