Provide DA on NPA from Dec 2015: Vets

Shimla, February 15
Veterinarians have requested the state government to recalculate DA on the non-practising allowance (NPA) with effect from December 31, 2015. “We are demanding a correct calculation of DA on the NPA as on December 31, 2015, as the state government had not added DA to the NPA on that date,” said Dr Neeraj Mohan, state president of the Veterinary Doctors Association, here today. He added that the Central Government had already given DA on the NPA and the state should follow the same pattern.
Dr Madhur Gupta, state general secretary of the association, “For the calculation of DA on the NPA and its merger with the basic pay as on December 31, 2015, the state government has not devised any scale or matrix for its calculation. This is causing huge losses to veterinarians.” —
