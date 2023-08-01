Provision of laying tunnels on Parwanoo-Solan, Shimla-Mataur highways to be explored: Himachal CM Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 1

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu today said the provision of tunnelling would be explored to shorten the distance on Parwanoo-Solan and Shimla-Mataur national highways instead of widening the road by cutting the hills.

Sukhu was talking to mediapersons after inaugurating the Rs 9.88 crore apple and fruit mandi at Solan today.

He said, “Maximum damage has been caused due to landslides and vehicular accidents in the state. A suggestion has been given to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was in Kullu today to review the damages caused due to rains, to consider laying tunnels on the Solan-Parwanoo and Shimla Mataur NHs.”

“The regional officer of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed by the Union Minister to prepare a detailed project report for laying tunnels on the two highways which would neither cause loss of land to any owner not lead to landslides,” informed the CM.

He said, “It if for the first time in 50 years that heavy rains lashed the entire state and even in plain areas like Baddi-Pinjorea bridge was washed away while many houses were damaged in Shamti area of Solan, which had no river in its vicinity.”

CM informed that Gadkari has assured to enhance the state share in central road fund and grant Rs 400 crore instead of the due share of Rs 300 crore for national highways. He informed that he was going to Delhi where he would meet the Prime Minister and the Home minister and seek more funds as an interim relief in view of the large scale economic losses which the state has faced after the torrential rains.

He also assured to take up the issue of relaxing collection of toll tax on the damaged Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH.

Notably, colossal damage has been caused to the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of national highway due to the torrential rains. Five stretches have been critically damaged where a major portion of the road was not in use. The NHAI was examining these stretches and was yet to decide on a stable design to repair the damaged portions.

