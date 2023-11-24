Chamba: Public advised not to go near power transmission lines

Chamba, November 23
Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (HPPTCL) has completed the 220 KV double circuit transmission lines that run from the Majra power substation (Pukhri) to Karian and Rajera power substations having a length of about 18.53 km and 20.69 km, respectively, in Chamba district.
Raj Singh, Senior Manager (Project), HPPTCL, Chamba, said in an official communique issued here today that the power lines passed through Pukhri, Bhatka, Bhumnotha, Gandwar, Bagodi, Khamei, Tharui, Mahua, Sai, Khuli, Nanu, Chandroli, Sungal, Badidehra, Uteep, Kathna, Ludu, Ulyanu, Janjla, Tandola, Gudda, Kariya and Rajera.
He said that the power transmission lines were expected to be commissioned soon and 220 KV electricity would start flowing through it. Therefore, keeping in view the safety of human lives and livestock, people had been requested not to go near the transmission lines and their towers and not to allow any pet animal to go near them to avoid any untoward incident.
