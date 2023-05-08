Public hearing on forced evictions, Panwar on jury

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 7

Tikender Panwar, a former Deputy Mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, will be a part of the jury during a public hearing on G20 meetings.

The public hearing will be held in Delhi on May 22 under the banner of Concerned Citizens. Several organisations like National Hawkers Federation, Delhi Solidarity Group, Delhi Forum, People’s Resource Centre, Centre for Financial Accountability, Basti Suraksha Manch and All India Kabadi Mazdoor Mahasangh is organising the public hearing on forced evictions happening in various cities due to G20 events and meetings.

These organisations claim that street vendors, waste pickers and traders are being evicted from the host cities ahead of the G20 meetings. They add that the administrations are demolishing houses of urban poor, destroying night shelters and displacing homeless people.